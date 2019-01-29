Armenia PM to visit Germany, to meet with Angela Merkel

YEREVAN. – German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday will receive visiting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, the Embassy of Germany in Yerevan informed.
The embassy has quoted spokesperson Steffen Seibert of the German Federal Government.
“Next, a conversation is scheduled within the framework of a dinner, during which Federal Chancellor Merkel and Prime Minister Pashinyan will exchange views on bilateral and economic relations as well as matters of foreign and security policy,” the German embassy added, in particular, in a Facebook post.