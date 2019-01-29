Yerevan bank attacker identified

YEREVAN. – A man who broke out into one of the branches of VTB bank in Yerevan has been identified as 33-year-old Hrachik Umurshadyan who holds the citizenship of Armenia and Georgia.
The man neither managed to grab money, nor to put forward any demands. While he was being detained, he damaged the glass door inside the bank.
Earlier police released a statement saying the mad had been neutralized and detained.
The same branch of VTB bank was attacked in February 2018 when two men managed to steal around 8.5 million drams.