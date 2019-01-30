US congressman petitions to FBI regarding Turkish-flag attack on Armenian schools in California (PHOTOS)

US House of Representatives member Adam Schiff reflected on the act of vandalism that was committed against two private Armenian schools in California.
On Tuesday evening, Turkish flags were hung on the gates and stairs of AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School and Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School.
Schiff wrote on Facebook that numerous descendants of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide were attending these schools, and noted that he stands with the Armenian community in condemnation of the manifestation of hate. The congressman added that an investigation is underway into this incident, and expressed the hope that the authorities will be able to identity the suspects and prevent future such incidents.
Another House of Representatives member, Brad Sherman, also reflected on this matter. He petitioned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), calling on to launch an investigation into this manifestation of hate. Also, the congressman urged the US federal authorities to punish the perpetrators with the full gravity of the law.