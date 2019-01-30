News
Armenia 62nd on 2019 ranking of world’s safest countries
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Global Finance magazine has issued its 2019 ranking of safest countries in the world.

The probability of a military conflict, the level of threat to the safety of the people, the level of economic development, and the likelihood of a natural disaster were the main criteria for this ranking.

Accordingly, Armenia is ranked 62nd from among the 128 countries that are on this list. Its neighbors Georgia is in the 49th place, Azerbaijan is 71st, Iran is 77th, and Turkey is 107th  

As per this ranking, the safest country in the world is Iceland, whereas the Philippines is the most dangerous country.
