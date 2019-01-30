LA police investigating incidents over Turkish flags in Armenian schools

The Los Angeles police are investigating the incidents over the Turkish flags in the Armenian schools.
The police were reviewing surveillance footage and planned to boost patrols near the schools, Los Angeles Times reported.
The incident in Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School was logged as a hate crime and the one in Manukyan Demirchyan College was recorded as a hate incident, spokesperson for LA police Jeffrey Lee said. He did not know why there was a discrepancy.
Police described the suspect as a man who wore a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.