LA police investigating incidents over Turkish flags in Armenian schools
LA police investigating incidents over Turkish flags in Armenian schools
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Los Angeles police are investigating the incidents over the Turkish flags in the Armenian schools.

The police were reviewing surveillance footage and planned to boost patrols near the schools, Los Angeles Times reported.

The incident in Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School was logged as a hate crime and the one in Manukyan Demirchyan College was recorded as a hate incident, spokesperson for LA police  Jeffrey Lee said. He did not know why there was a discrepancy.

Police described the suspect as a man who wore a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
