Russia deputy FM: Moscow-Yerevan relations need predictability

YEREVAN. – Predictability, stability, openness, and understanding of each other’s intentions are indispensable in Armenia-Russia relations.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and State Secretary Grigory Karasin on Wednesday told about the above-said to reporters in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, after the unveiling of the bust of renowned Russian diplomat, poet, and playwright Alexander Griboyedov.
In his words, bilateral relations are developing within the framework of integration unions, too.
“But predictability is important,” Karasin added. “We need stability, openness, understanding of one another’s thoughts and intentions.”
The Russian deputy FM noted that he is in Armenia on a working trip, and that on Tuesday he met with Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. Karasin stressed that they had a very detailed conversation.
“We actually spent half a day together, discussing all matters related to bilateral relations,” he added.
Grigory Karasin stated that the sides had agreed to maintain the very close contacts as well as coordination, including within international platforms.