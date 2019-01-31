Armenian Tamrazyan family facing deportation to stay in the Netherlands

The Armenian Tamrazyan family will stay in the Netherlands after the coalition government agreed to grant residency rights for 630 refugee children.
In October 2018, the Tamrazyan family and their three children of 21, 19 and 15 were offered refuge by the Protestant church in The Hague for fear of deportation, Dutchnews reported.
According to the source, some of 630 children were born in the Netherlands and had never been to their parents’ country of origin.
However, the law came just too late for the Grigoryan family. The Armenian family, including three kids aged 3, 5 and 8 years, were deported last week on Monday, after they lived in the Netherlands for nine years, the NLTimes reported.
According to Father Hovik, it is very difficult for them to live in Armenia, as their children do not speak Armenian and miss their home.
"We now live in Yerevan. In a small apartment. All five of us are sleeping on mattresses on the floor. It is cold and we have nothing. The children are not doing well. They don't speak the language. They miss the Netherlands, their home,” he said.
Family lawyer Mary Grigoryan does her best so that the family can come back.