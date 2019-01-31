News
Pashinyan in Cologne: IT was one of keys for success of Armenia velvet revolution
Pashinyan in Cologne: IT was one of keys for success of Armenia velvet revolution
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Information technology (IT) was one of the keys for the success of the Armenian velvet revolution, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday stated in his address at the Technical University of Cologne (TH Köln), Germany.

The PM noted that IT makes possible to have means of communication that cannot be controlled. He said this mechanism enables people to voice their views and to have an accountable government and make democracy more practical and accessible, and noted that this was exactly what had occurred in Armenia.

Pashinyan stated that the digital and technological era promises transparency, accountability and better protection of human rights, and said the Armenian people have successfully achieved these tasks.

The Premier noted that the IT and digital era raise the international competitiveness of countries, and added that this is especially true for small countries like Armenia, and which, due to geographical and geopolitical restrictions, are having limited impact on global processes.

Also, Nikol Pashinyan stated that the Armenian government views the IT sector—as a pillar of economic development—a priority domain, and stressed that Armenia is truly on the road to building a technological and industrial economy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
