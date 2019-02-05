Freedom House: Special attention will be paid to Armenia next year

Freedom House has released its annual Freedom in the World report, which includes the developments that occurred in Armenia in 2018, according to the Voice of America Armenian Service.
As per this report, Armenia, along with several other countries, has recorded unexpected progress in the year past, in terms of democratization.
Marc Behrendt, the Director for Europe and Eurasia programs at Freedom House, stressed the domestic political nature of the revolution that took place in Armenia last year.
According to the Freedom in the World 2019 report, even though Armenia continues to be classified as a partly-free country, last year it recorded a positive trend toward democratization.
The Freedom House report highlighted the changes that were recorded in Armenia and described them as progress.
But along with positive trends, Behrendt stressed the need for critical approach and accountability of authorities in Armenia.
The report finds that Armenia, as well as the other countries where unexpected changes were recorded in 2018, deserve special attention in 2019. And Freedom House calls for foreign donors to give priority to this subgroup of countries.