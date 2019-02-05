News
Gyumri Olympic Sports-Youth School trainer found hanged
Gyumri Olympic Sports-Youth School trainer found hanged
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A man was found hanged Monday in Gyumri, Armenia.

At around 4։30pm, Gyumri police received a report that the dead body of a man was hanging in the apartment of a building in the city.

According to shamshyan.com, the police officers and investigators who arrived at the scene found the dead body of Gor Manukyan, 33, the resident of the said apartment, hanged from the natural gas pipe in the corridor of this apartment, and with a scarf.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, there were no traces of violence on the body.

The Shirak Provincial Investigation Department is preparing a report on this incident.

As per the source, Manukyan was a trainer at the Gyumri Olympic Sports-Youth School. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
