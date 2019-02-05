Israel returns license to company selling drones to Azerbaijan

Israeli defense ministry returned the export licenses for from Aeronautics Defense Systems which is suspected of using drone against Armenian troops at the behest of its client Azerbaijan in violation of Israeli law, The Times of Israel reported.

Although the export license for three company's officials has been suspended, the ban on selling kamikaze drones has been removed.

On Monday, the company informed the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that the ban on sales of its Orbiter 1K kamikaze drone to its “central customer ‘A'” had ended.

“The Defense Ministry announced to the company that the suspension of its license was immediately canceled. The company can continue to supply the UAV to the aforementioned customer as soon as possible,” Aeronautics wrote.

CEO Amos Matan, deputy CEO Meir Rizmovitch and a third, unnamed, employee were suspended of in late January.

The above-mentioned employees are suspected of fraud and violation of the law on arms export control.

An investigation into the company was opened in September 2017 but a gag order has been placed over many of its details.

In August, 2017 Aeronautics was deprived of its license to export the Orbiter 1K drone to the “significant client”.

The reports were first published by Israeli periodical Maariv. According to the reports, the team of Israeli Aeronautics Defense Systems specialists arrived in Azerbaijan to complete the deal on the sale of Orbiter 1K drone. There the company representatives were asked to strike the positions. According to the periodical, two Israelis operating the drone refused to do that. Afterwards the high-ranking representatives of the company started flying the drone but did not achieve their goal.