Azerbaijan soldier released after serving his sentence in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijani military serviceman Elnur Huseynzade, who was sentenced to two years in prison by the ruling of a court of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), has been released on February 2, after serving his sentence at a penitentiary the Artsakh Police.

As per the prosecutor’s office of Artsakh, Huseynzade was charged with illegally crossing the state border of the Republic of Artsakh, on February 1, 2017. Subsequently, he had entered a trench at the combat position, whereupon he was detained by the Artsakh military servicemen overseeing the state border.

According to a statement which the Artsakh National Security Service had disseminated, taking advantage of the foggy weather, the Azerbaijani armed forces had launched a sabotage attempt toward Talish village of Artsakh, on February 1, 2017.

But the NKR Defense Army vanguards had taken preventive actions and drawn the adversary back, making it suffer casualties.

On the same day, the Artsakh defense forces had found and detained Azerbaijani army soldier—and sabotage team member—Elnur Huseynzade, at a combat position of the Defense Army.

Criminal charges were brought against Huseynzade, on counts of sabotage attempt and illegal crossing of the NKR state border.

And on February 4, 2017 Elnur Huseynzade was arrested.