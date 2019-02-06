Earthquake hits Azerbaijan, also felt in Karabakh

YEREVAN. – The “Survey for Seismic Protection” Agency of Armenia on Tuesday recorded a magnitude-4.3 earthquake in Azerbaijan, at 11:31pm.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the official website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations that the seismic activity occurred 2 km northwest of Shamakhi town, and its hypocenter was 10 km beneath the surface,
The tremor measured magnitude 6 to 7 at the epicenter.
The quake was felt also in the Republic of Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) capital city of Stepanakert as well as in Shushi and Hadrut towns, with magnitude 3.