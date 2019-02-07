Makeup of Armenia parliament delegations to international organizations is approved

YEREVAN. – At Wednesday’s special meeting of the Council of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, the heads and members of the seventh-convocation NA delegations to international parliamentary organizations were approved, by a vote of 17 for and one against.
Accordingly, speaker Ararat Mirzoyan from the majority “My Step” Faction will head the NA delegations to the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (PA CSTO), and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
Arman Yeghoyan from the “My Step” Faction will lead the NA delegation to the Armenia-EU Parliamentary Partnership Committee (PPC)
Hayk Konjoryan from the “My Step” Faction will head the NA delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA).
Babken Tunyan from the “My Step” Faction will lead the NA delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).
Andranik Kocharyan from the “My Step” Faction will head the NA delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.
Deputy speaker Alen Simonyan from the “My Step” Faction will lead the NA delegation to the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy.
And Hovhannes Igityan from the “My Step” Faction will head the NA delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie.