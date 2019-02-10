News
Defense Ministry Spokesperson: Information on death of soldier is not made public, but is not hidden
Defense Ministry Spokesperson: Information on death of soldier is not made public, but is not hidden
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Information on the death of a contracted military serviceman of Armenia Edgar Grigorian on New Year's Eve was not made public, but also was not hidden, spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page, commenting on the reason why the ministry did not report the death of a serviceman.

“If the information about the death of a soldier was published at that time, it would probably prevent the investigation,” Deputy Defence Minister Gabriel Balayan told Tert.am.

“A preliminary investigation is being conducted and it is necessary to clarify the circumstances, We do not know under what circumstances this event took place, ”he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
