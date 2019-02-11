Armenia parliament ex-deputy speaker terminates membership to former ruling party

YEREVAN. – Arpine Hovhannisyan, ex-Vice President of the National Assembly, has issued a statement on Facebook informing that she has decided to terminate her membership to the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia.

“Last week I received the license for [conducting] attorney activities, and I will join the community of attorneys,” she wrote, in particular. “I [also] founded an NGO. Our objective will be to oversee the processes taking place in the country, reveal the problems; but along with that, to offer the solutions.

“I will carry out professional activities in the status of a partner at the [legal] consulting firm.

“Also, I will continue my active lecturer’s and academic-pedagogical activities.

“I will continue my active involvement in social and political processes.

“Taking all this into account, I have decided to at this phase terminate my membership to the Republican Party of Armenia.”