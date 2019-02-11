News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 11
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Armenia parliament ex-deputy speaker terminates membership to former ruling party
Armenia parliament ex-deputy speaker terminates membership to former ruling party
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Arpine Hovhannisyan, ex-Vice President of the National Assembly, has issued a statement on Facebook informing that she has decided to terminate her membership to the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia.

“Last week I received the license for [conducting] attorney activities, and I will join the community of attorneys,” she wrote, in particular. “I [also] founded an NGO. Our objective will be to oversee the processes taking place in the country, reveal the problems; but along with that, to offer the solutions.

“I will carry out professional activities in the status of a partner at the [legal] consulting firm.

“Also, I will continue my active lecturer’s and academic-pedagogical activities.

“I will continue my active involvement in social and political processes.

“Taking all this into account, I have decided to at this phase terminate my membership to the Republican Party of Armenia.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia parliament speaker to travel to Germany
Ararat Mirzoyan is preparing for an official visit, in early March…
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan to be charged?
A group of lawyers assisting the third president has been created…
 Armenia Cabinet holds special session, government program on agenda
Friday is the deadline for submitting the program…
 Armenian government to convene extraordinary sitting tomorrow
The agenda of the extraordinary session is not known...
 Newspaper: Russians buy Armenian H3 TV channel
“The TV channel was bought by a Russian company…
 Newspaper: Armenia government to be downsized in phases
In the first phase, ministers will not be appointed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos