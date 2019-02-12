News
Pashinyan: Armenia wants peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict, but is prepared for war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- The Armenian side sees exclusively peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict but it does not mean that Armenia must not be prepared for war, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly on Tuesday, asked by PAP MP about Azerbaijan’s aggressive rhetoric.

“We think that first it is necessary to establish atmosphere for peace,” Pashinyan said.

As to the ‘preparation of peoples for peace,’ Pashinyan said that it refers to the peoples of both Armenia ad Azerbaijan.

“Thus if in one country the government is not preparing people for peace, the government of the other country cannot do it too. We have stated previously that we will act equivalently to the situation. This cannot be one-sided movement. If our neighbor is preparing people for war, our response must be equivalent. We hope, our neighbor will refrain from such working style,” Pashinyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
