Aysor.am: State Department comments on Armenia's humanitarian mission to Syria
Aysor.am: State Department comments on Armenia's humanitarian mission to Syria
Region:World News, Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The US recognizes the desire of other nations to respond to the humanitarian situation in Syria, and shares the concerns about protecting religious minorities in the Middle East, the U.S. Department of State said in official response to Aysor.am’s question about the position of the US on sending Armenian humanitarian mission to Syria.  

“We recognize the desire of other nations to respond to the humanitarian situation in Syria, and we share the concerns about protecting religious minorities in the Middle East. However, we do not support any engagement with Syrian military forces, whether that engagement is to provide assistance to civilians or is military in nature,” the response of the U.S. Department of State, provided by U.S. Embassy in Armenia said adding: “Nor do we support any cooperation between Armenia and Russia for this mission.  Russia has partnered with the Assad regime to slaughter civilians and trigger a humanitarian catastrophe.  Russia continues to protect the Assad regime and its atrocities on a global stage.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
