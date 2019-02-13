Pashinyan: Armenia does not plan to participate in Syria military actions

YEREVAN. – Armenia does not plan to participate in military actions in Syria, PM Nikol Pashinyan said when presenting government’s program in the parliament on Wednesday.

PM assured that the Armenian experts are carrying out exclusively humanitarian mission in Syria.

“As to the response of the defense minister, it is necessary to make it clear what the question was as well as the context of the statement. However, we have no such plans,” he said.

A group of 83 Armenian experts – doctors, de-miners and security personnel – arrived in Syria on February 8.