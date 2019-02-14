News
Investigation into ex-Armenia general's criminal case is over
Investigation into ex-Armenia general's criminal case is over
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – An investigation into the criminal case against former MP, general Manvel Grigoryan and his wife Nazik Amiryan is over.

Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of arms, tax evasion, embezzlement and misappropriation of the budget funds, Special Investigative Service said in a statement.

The investigators name all types of weapons found during the search in the house belonging to Grigoryan, as well as preserves found during the searches in houses and enterprises in Karabakh and Armenia.  A part of medicine, food products and clothes was found in the houses belonging to his wife Nazik Amiryan.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Manvel Grigoryan’s son – Arman Grigoryan.

 

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
