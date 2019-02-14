News
Belarus expects Armenia to schedule meeting with Stanislav Zas
Belarus expects Armenia to schedule meeting with Stanislav Zas
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Belarus expected the Armenian side to announce the date of the meeting with the State Secretary of Belarus Stanislav Zas, said the spokesperson for Belarusian MFA Anatoly Glaz.

Belarus proposes Stanislav Zas’ candidacy to the post of Secretary General of the CSTO. Stanislav Zas held meetings with the heads of five states who supported his candidacy, BelTA reported.

According to him, Belarus is committed to constructive cooperation with Yerevan.

The spokesperson expressed hope that the sides could find mutual understanding on this issue.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
