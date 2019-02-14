Convict declares hunger strike, demands to see Justice Minister

YEREVAN. – Armen Ter-Sahakyan, sentenced to life imprisonment, has declared a hunger strike starting from 12 February. The Penitentiary Department of the Ministry of Justice confirmed this information.

Head of the Division for Public Relations of the Penitentiary Department Nona Navikyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Armen Ter-Sahakyan is currently in a cell designed for hunger strikers at “Nubarashen” Penitentiary Institution. Nobody has visited him to date. Ter-Sahakyan wants to meet with Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan.

Armen Khachikyan, who is also sentenced to life imprisonment, has also declared a hunger strike starting from 12 February and demands that his case be reviewed.