Charges filed against Kocharyan’s son

YEREVAN.- Armenian second President Robert Kocharyan’s son Sedrak Kocharyan has been charged by the National Security Service with money laundering.

In an interview to 2rd.am, Sedrak Kocharyan noted that he has stayed far from public activities for years with clear reasons. His public activity both in the period of defense of his father, and after it could have been commented differently and he had no wish of it.

"It is a matter of character and style,” he said, adding that now time has come to review his approach to prevent the attempts to confuse the people for them to listen to the other side and then make conclusions.

According to him, the talks regarding him are partially true. "I have received calls from different places asking me whether I have been detained. But as you see the information about my detention is not true but charges have been brought against me,” he said, adding that days ago the NSS charged him days ago over a false case – money laundering, tax evasion and chose signature bond on not leaving the country as a prevention measure.

“I do not hide that what happens now does not surprise me. Nikol Pashinyan has focused on our family still from the years of his journalistic activity and later with an accentuated strength after March events when he fled the square leaving the people at the mercy of fate,” he stressed.

Sedrak Kocharyan stressed that unfortunately a person ready to use any means for reaching his goals has become country’s leader. He noted that people’s dissatisfaction capitalized on satisfaction of the wish one person to see personal revenge. Sedrak Kocharyan also exressed conviction that the people will not forgive the lies and attempts to serve the people’s movement for narrow personal purposes.

“The only tool Nikol has is ensuring cheap scenes and the goal is to keep the power at any cost. But people started demanding concrete answers and actions. I have no doubts that time will out everything at its place,” he said.