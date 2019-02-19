News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 19
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Patient found dead at Yerevan hospital courtyard
Patient found dead at Yerevan hospital courtyard
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A man was found dead Tuesday at the courtyard of a hospital in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At around 8։20am, the police received a call that there was a dead body at the courtyard of the said medical center.

According to shamshyan.com, police and investigators arrived at the scene, and they found the dead body of Yerevan resident Mkrtich Barseghyan, 83, at the courtyard of this hospital where he was receiving treatment.

He had thrown himself down from the 6th floor.

The investigators are preparing a report on this incident.

Several forensic examinations have been commissioned.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
1 killed, 3 injured in Armenia road accident
The injured were hospitalized…
 Two training jets collide in India
The pilots were airlifted after the crash…
 4 killed in US shooting
The sheriff is expected to provide more detailed information…
 Driver dies on spot after major road accident in Armenia’s Lori
A car crashed into a tree, and ended up on the bank of Debed River…
 Truck runs over wedding procession in India, 13 dead
Fifteen people, including the bride, have been injured and they have been referred to hospital...
 One killed in Armenia fatal accident
The man died on the spot…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos