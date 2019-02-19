Patient found dead at Yerevan hospital courtyard

A man was found dead Tuesday at the courtyard of a hospital in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At around 8։20am, the police received a call that there was a dead body at the courtyard of the said medical center.

According to shamshyan.com, police and investigators arrived at the scene, and they found the dead body of Yerevan resident Mkrtich Barseghyan, 83, at the courtyard of this hospital where he was receiving treatment.

He had thrown himself down from the 6th floor.

The investigators are preparing a report on this incident.

Several forensic examinations have been commissioned.