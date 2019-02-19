Armenia ex-president’s brother transfers $18.5mn to state

YEREVAN. – Aleksandr Sargsyan, the brother of Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan, has transferred $18.5 million worth of money to the state.
The Prime Minister’s Staff informed about the aforesaid in response to a written inquiry by CivilNet.
CivilNet had sent an inquiry to the Armenian government to find out the extent of property, money and other donation pledges that were made to Armenia ever since May 2018, by whom, and how many of these pledges had already been fulfilled.
The government response says that during the period of the criminal cases that were filed against Aleksandr Sargsyan and the respective investigations, Sargsyan had voluntarily transferred money equivalent to $18.5 million to the state.
By decision of the National Security Service, Sargsyan’s property was seized in July 2018.