EU-Armenia trade turnover grows 19%

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s trade turnover with the member states of the European Union (EU) has recorded a major growth in 2018, comprising 1 billion 830 million 74 thousand USD; moreover, the export grew by nearly 8%. The GSP+ privileged trade regime and the new electronic system for certification of origin of goods greatly contributed to boosting commercial relations and facilitating the export process.

Armenpress spoke on this topic with Artur Maysuryan, head of the Department of Cooperation with the EU at the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia.

“The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement creates preconditions for improving the trade regulation and investment environment between Armenia and the EU through more active bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors, ensuring transparency of commercial environment, exchange of experience, and elimination of barriers,” he said. “By this, in particular, the partnership in intellectual property rights, competitiveness protection, customs affairs, technical barriers of trade, and other areas will be improved. All these factors create preconditions for the businesses to raise stability and predictability, further intensify business ties and contacts between the sides, deepen and develop cooperation in all areas, and raise bilateral ties to a qualitatively new, higher level.” Maysuryan stressed that this will, of course, positively affect the intensification of commercial relations.

According to the Statistical Committee data, Armenia’s trade turnover with the EU states increased by 19% in 2018 comprising USD 1 billion 830 million 74 thousand, against the USD 1 billion 537 million 564 thousand of 2017. Among the EU states, the greatest trade turnover was recorded with Germany – USD 427 million 993.3 thousand, against the USD 334 million 279.5 thousand of January to December 2017, increasing 28%.

The exports from Armenia to the EU states in 2018 comprised USD 683 million 847 thousand, against the USD 633 million 757 thousand, increasing 7.9%. The greatest exports from Armenia to the EU states was recorded toward Bulgaria – USD 215 million 270 thousand, although this figure declined by nearly 23.8% compared to the previous year. The next biggest export was recorded to Germany – USD 136 million 79 thousand, increasing by 2.2%, as compared to 2017. The third largest share of export belongs to the Netherlands - USD 132 million 356 thousand, increasing 49.4% compared to 2017.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Investments informed that among the goods primarily exported from Armenia to the EU states are copper ores, fertilizers, aluminum foil, alcoholic drinks, precious stones and metals, and molybdenum.

The ministry said that another factor also contributed to the facilitation of the export process to the EU states. Since January 2018, Registered Exporter System-REX, an online system of certification of origin of goods that applies in the Generalised System of Preference (GSP+) of the EU, has been introduced in Armenia; this system enables the exporters to cut the expenses and save time.