Armenia FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs – Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti and Andrew Schofer – are in Yerevan within the framework of their regional visit. They have already met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

“The Co-Chairs arrived in Yerevan on a regional visit. They already met with the minister and later will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan”, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.

The Co-Chairs are likely to visit Baku after their visit to Yerevan.