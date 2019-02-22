Karabakh MOD: Defense Army has lost no drones

STEPANAKERT. – The statement which the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service on Thursday disseminated—and according to which, supposedly, an Armenian drone was downed at Aghdam town—is untrue, and the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) has not lost any drones.

The Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) noted about the aforesaid in a statement. It added that the respective photos published in Azerbaijani media are apparently old footage.

In its statement, the Artsakh MOD added that it is noteworthy that this disinformation by Baku has “accidentally” coincided with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ visit to the region.

As per the statement, the NKR armed forces have all the capabilities for safely and effectively using their drones.

“Just as we have used them to this day, if necessary, we will use [them] quite purposefully hereinafter, too,” the statement also reads.