Lynne Tracy officially sworn in as US ambassador to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Lynne M. Tracy was officially sworn in this week to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, U.S. embassy in Yerevan wrote on Facebook.

“Ambassador Tracy is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service and will represent the President of the United States in Armenia. We can’t wait to welcome her in Yerevan soon!” the message says.

Carol Perez, Director General of State Department’s Foreign Service earlier said she was honored to swear Tracy.

“Lynne has had a long & accomplished career in the #ForeignService, receiving the Secretary’s Award for Heroism for her service in Peshawar. Congratulations, Ambassador!” she tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն
