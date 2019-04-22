Peskov: Moscow will judge new Ukrainian president by his deeds

Moscow will judge the new president of Ukraine by his deeds, the spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

“It will be possible to judge him only by his deeds,” TASS reported referring to Peskov.

According to him, it is premature to talk about the congratulations of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Zelensky’s win as well as about their joint work.

Speaking about the Russian stance to the voting results, he noted that Russia respects the choice made by the Ukrainian citizens, although the legitimacy of this process has already raised some questions as three million Ukrainian citizens of Ukraine living in Russia were not given the opportunity to vote.

According to the results of processing 99% of the electronic protocols of the Ukrainian CEC, Vladimir Zelensky, is significantly ahead of his rival, the current head of state, Petro Poroshenko - 73.21% against 24.46% of the votes.