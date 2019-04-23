My Step: Russian president to visit Armenia this year

YEREVAN. – President of Russia Vladimir Putin will visit Armenia by the end of this year, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament from My Step alliance Alen Simonyan said.

Simonyan said preparation for Putin’s visit will take much time, and given the changes in Armenia and parliamentary elections, it was a technical issue.

“The leaders of two countries enjoy warm relations, private communication, and this year we expect not only the visit of Russian president, but [visits of] the representatives of other countries,” he said.

Simonyan is confident that the new logic of relations was formed between the sides when mutual understanding and voicing of existing problems is an obvious thing.