Pashinyan: Relations with Georgia are excellent

Relations with Georgia are stable, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated in an interview with NG.
According to him, there are conflicts in both countries and it is possible that the conflicts are reflected in the Armenian-Georgian relations. “But it’s wrong to put different conflicts in one row. No conflict is like the other, there are no common forms, there are no general formulas for their resolution - neither in Abkhazia and in South Ossetia, nor in Nagorno-Karabakh.
And I think the relations with Georgia are excellent. This does not mean that there are no rough spots, but we have a constructive dialogue with the Georgian Prime Minister, we have friendly relations, ”he said.