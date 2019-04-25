News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
USD
481.57
EUR
536.23
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.57
EUR
536.23
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
Armenia government approves 2018 State Budget performance report
Armenia government approves 2018 State Budget performance report
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – At its Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the government approved the 2018 State Budget performance report, and it was submitted to the National Assembly of Armenia.

“If we avoid using the word ‘revolution,’ there were extremely significant events [in Armenia last year] from the point of view of the economy,” Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan noted, in particular, in connection with this report.

And Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reacted. “Why do you avoid the word ‘revolution?’” he asked the minister.

But Janjughazyan continued. “It was projected that the GDP would grow by 4.9%,” he said. “Even if there were a drop, it would have been a normal phenomenon—taking into account the changes that took place [in the country] in 2018. But a 5.2% growth was recorded.”

Also, the finance minister informed that the largest part in this growth was the service sector.

“In 2018, the taxes/GDP ratio was 21%,” Atom Janjughazyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Eurasian Development Bank suspends alllocating credit to Spayka company
EBD said they can’t take risk if the matter is about potential bankruptcy...
 Government agrees 50% with Bright Armenia parliamentary faction initiative
In connection with the law on consumer crediting…
 Dollar relatively stable in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, continued to drop in the country…
 Armenian MPs set up task force to consider cement import customs duty bill
The deputies of the Prosperous Armenia faction were the only deputies who...
 Bright Armenia Party against setting customs duty for cement import
According to him, this can lead to growth of expenses for construction in Armenia...
 Parliamentary Economic Affairs Committee to set up working group on cement issues
“The working group will include deputies from our and other Parliamentary Commissions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos