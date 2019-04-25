YEREVAN.- Calling victims of the Armenian Genocide, Ottoman Empire's "entire Armenian population, which was sent to death marches, as “Armenian gangs & their supporters”, killing 1.5 million [people] & justifying it by “most reasonable action” is not just new high in denialism, but justification of nation murder," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tweeted in response to Erdogan’s April 24 hate speech.
“Above all, doing this on April 24 is an ultimate insult to the Armenian people and to humanity, extreme hate speech by Erdogan personally. The world must speak out,” Pashinyan added.
Erdogan stated earlier that "Armenians where the ones who were massacring Muslims during the years of World War I, and that in such conditions “the deportation of Armenian gangs and their supporters was the most reasonable thing to do”.