Eurasian Economic Union with Armenia and other countries is being built on respect for sovereignty, Putin says
Eurasian Economic Union with Armenia and other countries is being built on respect for sovereignty, Putin says
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the “One Zone–One Way” second international conference in Beijing, China, and delivered an address on cooperation with the Eurasian countries, Soyuz.by reported.

Putin noted that despite the conflicts and past wars, the countries of the Eurasian region have come to the idea of cooperation, and the example of which is the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

“Russia is interested in close cooperation with all Eurasian partners—on the basis of the unshakable principles of respect for the sovereignty, rights, and lawful interests of each and every state,” the Russian president said. “And it’s with those principles that we [Russia] build the Eurasian Economic Union with our partners Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan.”

Putin also noted that May 29 will mark the fifth anniversary of the Union, during that time a single EAEU market has been created, and now a digital space is forming.

The Russian president added that active work is carried out with the other EAEU member countries in several other domains, too.

“Moreover, the Eurasian Economic Union strives for the broadest collaboration with all interested countries and unions—and, first of all, with China,” he stated.

Also, Vladimir Putin noted that the EAEU is inclined towards liberalizing economic ties with other partners as well. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
