Armenian diplomats awarded in Kyiv (PHOTOS)

Armenian Consul to Kyiv Liana Gevorkian and the Ukrainian ambassador to Ukraine Hayk Hakobyan on Friday were awarded with Active diaspora award for his contribution to the development of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, AnalitikaUA.net reported.
According to the source, Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Tigran Seyranyan, was also present.
According to the press service of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, the organization thanks the diplomats for their fruitful work on strengthening and developing Ukrainian-Armenian relations.
“It is worth noting that Liana Gevorkian and Hayk Hakobyan this year are completing their professional path in Ukraine, and we congratulate them on the successful implementation of their diplomatic mission,” the source added.