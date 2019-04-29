News
Reports: Saudi Arabia to sponsor Congress resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide
Reports: Saudi Arabia to sponsor Congress resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Saudi ambassador to the U.S., Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud agreed to financially sponsor  the resolution calling for official recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Adam Schiff met the Saudi ambassador to the US during a party at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington on Friday.

Furthermore, in this meeting, Sen. Schiff’s Resolution to Congress to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923 was introduced and on the proposal of Sen. Schiff, the Saudi ambassador to US agreed to financially sponsor the Resolution, a statement on Schiff's official website says.

Princess Bandar said that "Saudi Arabia was also under severe oppression during the Ottoman Empire, and no pleasant recollection has been left in our history during the Ottoman era. The Saudi government policy has always been and continues to be insisting on the protection of human rights. Inquiry about historical events is every nation’s right and no one should worry when the truth comes out. Turkey is the main accused of the Armenian Genocide and cannot claim concern about human and civil rights protection until the truth comes out.”

The Saudi ambassador also promised Mr. Schiff that she will make benefit of the opportunities and lobbying among the Congress members to pass the Resolution.

"The policies of Turkey in recent years have always been a source of concern for Riyadh, and we believe that Erdogan's Pan-Othmanism and the AKP will be in conflict with the interests of Islamic countries, particularly the Arab nations," Ms. Ambassador said.

At the end, she also considered US decision for halting F-35 sales to Turkey as a great move, which would lead to détente in the region.
