Armenia MOD: Adversary fired gunshots in direction of road leading to border village
Armenia MOD: Adversary fired gunshots in direction of road leading to border village
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The adversary fired today gunshots in the direction of the road leading to the Baghanis village of Tavush Province. This is what Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The adversary opened fire at the positions at 1 a.m., but there were no consequences,” he stated, adding that the gunshots were fired from firearms.

“There are no injured. I can’t say anything about the damages,” he said.

Head of Baghanis village Narek Sahakyan informed that the village had not suffered any damages.

“The gunshots were fired between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. The gunshots were fired in the direction of the administrative territory of the village, that is, the Voskepar-Baghanis road sector of the Yerevan-Tbilisi interstate road. We have no injured or victims.”

The last time gunshots were fired by the adversary in the direction of Baghanis was on September 12, 2018.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
