Alexander Sargsyan returns at request of Armenia's National Security Service

Alexander Sargsyan, who is the brother of third President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and is charged with fraud in particularly large amounts, has returned to Armenia. Spokesperson of the National Security Service Samson Galstyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Sargsyan has returned to Armenia at the request of the preliminary investigation body to take part in investigative actions.
A signature to not leave the country have been selected as a preventive measure against Alexander Sargsyan, but in March 2019, it was announced that the investigator of the case had allowed Sargsyan to leave the territory of the Republic of Armenia.
Various criminal cases are also being investigated in relation to Alexander Sargsyan’s two sons, as well as Serzh Sargsyan’s elder brother, Levon Sargsyan and his sons.