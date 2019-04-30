Lavrov: Moscow stands for “all for all” prisoner exchange, including in Karabakh

Moscow stands for the “all for all” prisoner exchange, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted.
According to him, Russia is always for "an exhaustive humanitarian solution of such situations: the exchange of remains, the exchange of prisoners of war held by individuals according to the principle “all for all”. “And we believe this will contribute to establishing an atmosphere of trust in the zones conflicts, be it in the Middle East, be it in Nagorno-Karabakh, or in the south-east of Ukraine," Lavrov noted.