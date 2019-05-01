Murder in Yerevan, one of 2 brothers dead

One person was murdered Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At around 4։50am, police received a report from a hospital that it had admitted two persons with stab wounds, one of them had died at the intensive care unit—and without regaining consciousness.

According to shamshyan.com, while doctors were fighting to save the life of the other injured person, police and investigators found out that the person who died was Yerevan resident Gor Grigoryan, 31, and the other injured—his brother, Gurgen Grigoryan, 32.

Police also found out that the incident had taken place on a street in Yerevan.

Law enforcement officers found the murder suspect within an hour and took him to a police station. He is Yerevan resident Hovhannes S., 32, who also had sustained injuries.

As per the source, the murder victim and the suspect were friends since childhood, both were previously convicted, an argument had started under the influence of alcohol, and it had led to stabbing.