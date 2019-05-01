News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 01
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
Murder in Yerevan, one of 2 brothers dead
Murder in Yerevan, one of 2 brothers dead
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person was murdered Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At around 4։50am, police received a report from a hospital that it had admitted two persons with stab wounds, one of them had died at the intensive care unit—and without regaining consciousness.

According to shamshyan.com, while doctors were fighting to save the life of the other injured person, police and investigators found out that the person who died was Yerevan resident Gor Grigoryan, 31, and the other injured—his brother, Gurgen Grigoryan, 32.

Police also found out that the incident had taken place on a street in Yerevan.

Law enforcement officers found the murder suspect within an hour and took him to a police station. He is Yerevan resident Hovhannes S., 32, who also had sustained injuries.

As per the source, the murder victim and the suspect were friends since childhood, both were previously convicted, an argument had started under the influence of alcohol, and it had led to stabbing.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Former Armenian MP interviewed as witness in case of TV commentator's kidnapping
On the ground of the statement by TV commentator Hamlet Ghushchyan on...
 Davit Sanasaryan's attorneys say case is phony
Sanasaryan’s other attorney Arsen Sardaryan added that the...
 Armenia’s Police receive state-of-the-art equipment through EU-funded project
Cooperation with various international organizations is one of the key directions of...
 Criminal charge brought against Armenia PM’s relative
The criminal case was launched by the instructions of Pashinyan himself…
 Youth Foundation of Armenia director charged with large-scale money laundering, embezzlement
The Investigative Committee has concluded the preliminary investigation…
 Armenia’s Spayka company founding director to remain in custody
The Criminal Court of Appeal denied the defense’s appeal…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos