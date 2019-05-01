Factor.am: Armenian healthcare minister testified against former State Oversight Service head

Factor.am has received information about the course of the preliminary investigation of the criminal case instituted against employees of the State Oversight Service.
“According to an insider of the law-enforcement authorities, there are at least three people who have testified against former head of the State Oversight Service Davit Sanasaryan, including two employees of the State Oversight Official and one government official.
One of them is Gevorg Khachatryan, who is charged under the elements of part 2 of Article 308 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia. The second person is acting Head of the Procurement Oversight Department of the State Oversight Service Samvel Adyan, and Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan is the third person who has testified against Davit Sanasaryan.
According to Factor.am’s insider, Davit Sanasaryan and Arsen Torosyan have confronted each other. Moreover, during the confrontation, Arsen Torosyan claimed that Davit Sanasaryan had told him that he was aware of the operations of the employees of the State Oversight Service. However, Davit Sanasaryan submitted evidence denying Torosyan’s claim to the preliminary investigation body. The evidence is the personal messages of Sanasaryan and Torosyan in which Sanasaryan stated exactly the opposite,” writes the website.