News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
William Gill: US may host meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in the future
William Gill: US may host meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in the future
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan

The US may host the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the future. This is what US Deputy Ambassador to Azerbaijan William Gill told journalists, reports Trend.

“As you know, the US is an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, and we are committed to working with the parties to help settle the conflict through negotiations. The US may host a meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the future. This opportunity is being considered. We hope we will have positive news to share about that in the days to come,” William Gill said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos