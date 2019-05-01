William Gill: US may host meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in the future

The US may host the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the future. This is what US Deputy Ambassador to Azerbaijan William Gill told journalists, reports Trend.

“As you know, the US is an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, and we are committed to working with the parties to help settle the conflict through negotiations. The US may host a meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the future. This opportunity is being considered. We hope we will have positive news to share about that in the days to come,” William Gill said.