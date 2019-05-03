News
Riksdag approves EU-Armenia agreement
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Sweden's Riksdag has approved the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the EU, its member states and Armenia, and has thus voted in favour of the Government's proposal, a statement on RIkstag website reads.

The objective of the agreement is to strengthen bilateral relations and political dialogue between the EU and Armenia. The parties are to continue their cooperation to promote trade and investment, while strengthening the development of democracy and a market economy in Armenia, the statement says.
