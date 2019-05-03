Poland tourist goes missing in Armenia (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Polish citizen Daniel Owczarek has gone missing in Armenia. The Polish Embassy in Yerevan has informed this on its Facebook page.
“The Embassy of Poland in Armenia kindly requests to assist in finding the Polish tourist lost in Armenia,” the respective statement reads. “Daniel Owczarek arrived in Armenia by taxi from Tbilisi. On April 30, around midnight, he checked-in at Nor Yerevan Hotel at Arami Street.
“He left the hotel on the 1st of May in the morning and so far there has been no contact or information about him. Daniel Owczarek left his mobile phone in the hotel room. His photos taken during the trip in Armenia could be helpful in identifying his current location.
“One of the two men in the photo is most probably the driver, with who he was travelling around Armenia. The characteristic feature of Daniel is that he is lame in his right leg.
“The Polish Embassy in Yerevan would highly appreciate, if you could contact the Embassy, should you have any information about the missing person by +374 91426885.”