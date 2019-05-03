News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 03
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Artsakh Defense Ministry addresses OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Artsakh Defense Ministry addresses OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijani side has recently intensified its activities at the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, which is evidenced by major engineering works as well as cases of ceasefire violation, Artsakh Defense Army said in a statement.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani side is targeting not the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army only, but vehicles providing logistic support to the personnel who are on combat duty.

According to the statement, the other day Azerbaijani troops opened fire from sniper rifles targeting a bread truck of one of the military units in the direction of Akna and damaging truck body. Azerbaijani armed forces fired over 330 shots from large caliber sniper rifles and machine guns in the early hours of May 3 in northeastern direction.

“The Artsakh Ministry of Defense draws the attention of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to this fact, and at the same time calls on the Azerbaijani side to abandon the unpromising tactics of artificial escalation of the situation,” the statement said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MP: We create climate that Azerbaijan’s actions are condemned
The international community will give its assessment…
 Armenia Defense Minister, OSCE diplomat discuss situation at Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
Davit Tonoyan received Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk…
 US official: Date of meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs has not been set yet
The U.S. official reiterated Washington’s interest in peaceful settlement...
 Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded by Azerbaijan underwent successful surgery
The contract serviceman was taken to a military hospital…
 Stepanakert: Russia’s Lavrov speaks about captives, not murderers and terrorists
As per the Karabakh Presidential Staff official, the Russian FM has voiced a highest degree of humane approach to the matter of captives in armed conflict zones…
 Armenia soldier was wounded by Azerbaijan at Barekamavan village military positions
His injury, however, is not life-threatening…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos