Artsakh Defense Ministry addresses OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijani side has recently intensified its activities at the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, which is evidenced by major engineering works as well as cases of ceasefire violation, Artsakh Defense Army said in a statement.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani side is targeting not the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army only, but vehicles providing logistic support to the personnel who are on combat duty.

According to the statement, the other day Azerbaijani troops opened fire from sniper rifles targeting a bread truck of one of the military units in the direction of Akna and damaging truck body. Azerbaijani armed forces fired over 330 shots from large caliber sniper rifles and machine guns in the early hours of May 3 in northeastern direction.

“The Artsakh Ministry of Defense draws the attention of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to this fact, and at the same time calls on the Azerbaijani side to abandon the unpromising tactics of artificial escalation of the situation,” the statement said.