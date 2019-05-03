News
US official: Date of meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs has not been set yet
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The United States, as one of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs seriously perceives its responsibility for the settlement of Karabakh conflict, George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, at the briefing on Thursday in Baku.

He hailed the contacts and meetings of the foreign ministers, especially the last meeting in Moscow. Arrangements on strengthening confidence building measures, implementation of humanitarian steps on the exchange of journalist, family visits to the arrestees in both countries are very important, he said.

Kent said they expect the parties to agree on the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani ministers in Washington, but the date has not been set yet.

The U.S. official reiterated Washington’s interest in peaceful settlement taking into account international principles elaborated within the OSCE.

 
