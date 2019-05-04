News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 04
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Spayka director released from custody
Spayka director released from custody
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Spayka company founding director Davit Ghazaryan, who is charged with non-payment of large amount of taxes, has been released.

The State Revenue Committee issued a statement, noting that there are no grounds for keeping Ghazaryan under custody now. Ghazaryan also paid one billion drams to the united account.

The supervising prosecutor changed the decision to remand him in custody.

On April 8, the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction granted the State Revenue Committee’s (SRC) petition and ruled that Davit Ghazaryan be remanded in custody for two months.

As per the respective SRC statement, Spayka has not paid 7,036,666,312 drams (approx. US$14,468,090) in customs duties and taxes to the state budget.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos