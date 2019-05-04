Azerbaijan agrees to extradite Russian national of Armenian descent

Azerbaijani authorities agreed to extradite Russian national of Armenian descent Marat Ueldanov-Galustyan almost three years after he was imprisoned, his sister Mariana Mirzoyan said.
Ueldanov-Galustyan is the worker of Austrian catering company Do&Co. He was in on a business trip in Baku within the framework of Formula 1 racing. However, Ueldanov-Galustyan didn’t get in touch upon arriving there.
He is charged with illegal preparation, production, acquisition, keeping, transporting, import or sale of large amounts of narcotic or psychotropic substances or precursors. On April 28, 2017 he was sentenced to eight years in jail.
Azerbaijan is under pressure of international community over a large number of political prisoners, persecuted journalists and opposition activists.