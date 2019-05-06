Armenia Embassy in Russia: No Armenians on board burned airplane in Moscow

MOSCOW. – There were no Armenians on board the burning plane that was conducting the Moscow-Murmansk flight. The Embassy of Armenia in Russia informed this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“According to the embassy’s verified data, there were no Armenians among the passengers of the plane,” the embassy informed.

On Sunday evening, an accident occurred on board the aforesaid aircraft, and therefore it returned to Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, 28 minutes after departure from there.

Due to bad weather conditions, pilots managed to land the aircraft in the second attempt.

But during landing, the plane’s chassis broke and its engines burst into flames, and then the fire spread to the tail of this aircraft.

According to the latest information, there were 78 people on board, and 41 of them died.

A criminal case has been filed.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has instructed to set up a state commission to investigate this incident.